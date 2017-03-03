Four jailed after gunfire erupts in Lawrenceburg

Gunfire erupted early Thursday night during a high-speed chase that ended in downtown Lawrenceburg, landing four local men behind bars.
The incident, which police say involved drugs and money, began just before 6 p.m. at the park-and-ride area near the Bluegrass Parkway when an argument broke out. It ended when police captured the suspects in front of Lawrenceburg Supply on Court Street.
Arrested were: Shelby Waford, 32, of 133 Waterfill St.; Giles Bullock, 30, of 6017 Jeffrey Court; Michael C. Rice, 27, of 223 Horn Drive; and Cody Lotz, 23, of 1046 Seascape Lane.
Lawrenceburg Police Chief Chris Atkins said the incident was “extremely dangerous” for all involved.
“It could have ended very tragically, whether it was the people being shot at or innocent bystanders,” he said. “The sheriff’s office and our guys worked well together and were able to put a stop to it.”
Police say one of the vehicles fled from the park and ride and was chased by a vehicle driven by Bullock. The chase turned north onto Harrodsburg Road, with both vehicles traveling at high rates of speed and shots coming from Bullock’s vehicle toward a red Mustang occupied by Edward Hahn and Charles Walls.
Hahn and Walls called 911 and were headed to the police department during the chase, officers said, as the shooting continued through the residential area of Stringtown and onto North Main Street.
At least one round reportedly hit the Mustang, police said.
In his criminal report, arresting officer Brian Brashears of the Lawrenceburg Police Department said he and witnesses saw the vehicles pass at least six other vehicles as they traveled on North Main Street before turning onto Court Street.
Brashears said police recovered a pair of handguns in the vehicle driven by Bullock, one under the passenger seat and another on the rear passenger seat. Both were taken into evidence.
It wasn’t clear as of Friday morning which of the four men charged were shooting at the Mustang.
Bullock was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and reckless driving.
Waford was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Rice and Lotz were charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
All four were taken to the Lawrenceburg Police Department for questioning before being charged and transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
Atkins said it saddens him to see this type of violence erupt in Lawrenceburg.
“I hate it that it’s come to our town,” he said. “You hear about this happening in the bigger cities, and for it to be here really strikes home.”
Atkins said drugs were at the heart of the situation, which is why his office is working so closely with the sheriff’s office in battling the problem.
“We are working together to get this drug situation under control,” he said.
Comments