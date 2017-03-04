State

March 4, 2017 5:42 PM

Driver dies after vehicle hit by train

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

A man died after his vehicle was hit by a train in Hustonville Saturday.

Allen Braden, 47, of Lincoln County, drove into the path of the train at the intersection of Ky. 2141 and Community Center Drive at about 12:30 p.m., said Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum.

He was pronounced dead at 1 p.m., Marcum said.

He said there is not a gate at the railroad crossing that comes down as trains approach.

“We don’t know if he got distracted or what happened,” Marcum said. But he said officials do know that Braden was not using a phone when the crash occurred.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos