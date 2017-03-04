Driver dies after vehicle hit by train

A man died after his vehicle was hit by a train in Hustonville Saturday.
Allen Braden, 47, of Lincoln County, drove into the path of the train at the intersection of Ky. 2141 and Community Center Drive at about 12:30 p.m., said Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum.
He was pronounced dead at 1 p.m., Marcum said.
He said there is not a gate at the railroad crossing that comes down as trains approach.
“We don’t know if he got distracted or what happened,” Marcum said. But he said officials do know that Braden was not using a phone when the crash occurred.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
