Woman killed in apparent Washington County hit and run

A woman died early Sunday morning in what appears to have been a hit and run in Washington County.
Latoya C. Norris, 32, of Lebanon, was found off the northbound shoulder of Ky. 55, according to Kentucky State Police. Investigators believe she was walking along the highway between 3 a.m. and sunrise when she was struck by a vehicle.
Anyone who may have been traveling in the area of Ky. 55 and Airport Lane near the Marion and Washington County line between 3 a.m. and sunrise is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
An autopsy was scheduled in Frankfort on Monday.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
