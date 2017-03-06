State

March 6, 2017 10:17 AM

Woman killed in apparent Washington County hit and run

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A woman died early Sunday morning in what appears to have been a hit and run in Washington County.

Latoya C. Norris, 32, of Lebanon, was found off the northbound shoulder of Ky. 55, according to Kentucky State Police. Investigators believe she was walking along the highway between 3 a.m. and sunrise when she was struck by a vehicle.

Anyone who may have been traveling in the area of Ky. 55 and Airport Lane near the Marion and Washington County line between 3 a.m. and sunrise is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

An autopsy was scheduled in Frankfort on Monday.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos