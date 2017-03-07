Fight outside WKU fraternity house involved several football players, reports say

1:04 Scott County boys going back to Rupp Arena Pause

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field