Fight outside WKU fraternity house involved several football players, reports say

A fight outside a Bowling Green fraternity house involved several Western Kentucky University football players, according to multiple media reports.
Police were called to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house late Sunday night on a report of a person with a gun and an assault in progress, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. Officers arrived about 11 p.m. and found no active fight, but witnesses told them the fight had been in the alley near the back gate of the fraternity house, according to the College Heights Herald. A member of the fraternity said he witnessed an alumnus being tackled onto a fence.
No arrests have been made, but WKU’s vice president for student affairs told the College Heights Herald that nine or 10 students were involved, including some football players.
TMZ Sports reported that several masked football players had arrived at the fraternity house Sunday night “looking to fight” in retaliation for someone who was jumped at a fraternity party the night before.
TMZ posted surveillance video that it said was of the fight at Western.
