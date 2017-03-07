Escape attempt at hospital falls through, literally

A Henderson man’s alleged escape attempt at Methodist Hospital fell through — literally.
Charles Williams, 34, is behind bars, but Saturday afternoon he fell through the ceiling at Methodist Hospital in an apparent attempt to elude police capture.
Henderson police said Williams was arrested Saturday afternoon, initially on a parole violation. A Henderson police officer was sent to Methodist Hospital to guard Williams and was asked to escort him to the restroom so a urine sample could be obtained, police reports said.
Officials said that when Williams got into the bathroom, he locked the door behind him. According to police, the officer said he heard what sounded like items falling and asked a nurse to unlock the restroom door.
“When the officer got inside the restroom, the only part of Mr. Williams that was visible was his ankle, which was dangling from the ceiling,” said police Lt. John Nevels said.
The officer tried to grab Williams’ ankle and was struck in the face by a falling piece of ceiling tile, authorities said. The officer suffered a cut.
A short while later, police said, the same officer heard “a loud crashing noise” coming from another area in the emergency room.
Williams had fallen through the ceiling of another room and injured three people, including a hospital employee, police said.
Williams was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree escape, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault on a police officer and harassment.
Comments