Mayor arrested, accused of overcharging for natural gas

The mayor of Columbia has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.
Mayor Curtis Hardwick was arrested Monday afternoon by Columbia police, WKYT reported.
He is accused of causing the city’s natural gas customers to be overcharged by $107,000, the television station reported.
Hardwick posted bond and returned to work Tuesday.
He told WKYT that the overcharges were caused by a billing mistake and that the city started paying customers back once it was discovered.
