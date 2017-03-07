State

March 7, 2017 6:28 PM

Mayor arrested, accused of overcharging for natural gas

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

The mayor of Columbia has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.

Mayor Curtis Hardwick was arrested Monday afternoon by Columbia police, WKYT reported.

He is accused of causing the city’s natural gas customers to be overcharged by $107,000, the television station reported.

Hardwick posted bond and returned to work Tuesday.

He told WKYT that the overcharges were caused by a billing mistake and that the city started paying customers back once it was discovered.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos