Man indicted on murder charge in crash that killed Menifee County doctor

A man accused of causing the crash that killed a Menifee County doctor in December has been indicted on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
David S. Tate was indicted on Feb. 23, according to court records.
Dreama Rucker, 45, a doctor at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Frenchburg, was leaving work Dec. 23 on Kentucky 36 when her vehicle was hit head-on, according to WKYT. She died at the scene and Tate, the reported driver of the other vehicle, was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Rucker was a University of Kentucky Medical School graduate, according to an obituary in the Morehead News.
Police accuse Tate of driving with an alcohol concentration above the legal limit and crossing the center line of the highway in a no-passing zone, according to WKYT.
Officials told WKYT that, because of his medical condition, Tate had not yet been served with an arrest warrant.
