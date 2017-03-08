March snow could damage early-blooming plants; recovery possible

If early predictions of possible weekend snow and cold come true, early-blooming plants in Central Kentucky could be damaged. But a Lexington horticulturist says most of those plants would likely recover.
An extended warm spell in the region has been welcomed by many, but Fayette County extension agent for horticulture Jamie Dockery said the weather has caused many plants to be about three weeks ahead of schedule in their spring growth.
In the areas that get snow and low temperatures, blossoms on flowering plants and fruit trees will likely be killed and soft tissue could be damaged, Dockery said. Most plants would not be permanently affected.
WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey reported Wednesday that several models projected wintery weather over the weekend, with possible snowfall in southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. It’s still too early to predict where the snow may fall or how much may accumulate in southern and central Kentucky.
If parts of Kentucky get the projected winter storm, throwing a sheet over plants will not go far in protecting them.
“There is little that can be done to protect plants from a hard freeze,” Dockery said. “There are some things that may protect plants from light frosts, but methods like covering plants will be insufficient for a hard freeze like the one forecast.”
