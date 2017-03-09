State

March 9, 2017 8:22 AM

Driver survives tractor-trailer crash on interstate; load of Miller High Life does not

By Morgan Eads

A tractor-trailer crash in Rockcastle County early Thursday morning sent a man to a Lexington hospital and shut down Interstate 75 for several hours.

Raymond Najdowski, 42, of Sheboygan, Wis., was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the tractor-trailer he was driving left the road south of Mount Vernon and struck an embankment, according to Kentucky State Police. Najdowski was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

When the truck crashed, much of its load spilled onto the road, requiring a “large-scale cleanup” for the area, according to state police. The truck carried bottles of Miller High Life, WKYT reported.

The cause of the crash hasn’t yet been determined, according to state police. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been factors.

As of 7:30 a.m., the right lane of the interstate near the 52-mile marker remained closed.

