Man dies four days after Harrison County crash

A man involved in a Harrison County crash Sunday died Thursday evening in Lexington.
Adam Bonar, 24, died just after 6 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. He was flown to the hospital after the crash on U.S. 62 near Cynthiana.
Bonar was a passenger in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck that struck a tree after possible mechanical failure, the Cynthiana Democrat reported. Police told the newspaper that it’s possible one of the truck’s tires had blown. The driver, Larry Gaunce, was treated at UK Hospital and released.
