Man accused of killing doctor had sued him over cancer treatments

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy Pause

1:09 Assistant Police Chief Mike Murray on the need for a new Versailles police headquarters

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field

2:14 Franklin County escapes

0:41 John Calipari: Defending J.J. Frazier isn't easy

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

1:23 John Calipari knows Georgia will be a tough game

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students