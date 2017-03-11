Somerset doctor found guilty of Medicaid fraud, theft

A Somerset doctor has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud and theft because he took payment from Medicaid for tobacco cessation counseling he didn’t perform.
A jury in Pulaski Circuit court recommended Thursday that Dr. Ezekiel O. Akande serve five years after being found guilty of Medicaid fraud and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, the state attorney general announced Friday.
Akande, who operated Somerset Regional Pain Center, billed for smoking-cessation counseling when the patient didn’t smoke or, if the patient did smoke, didn’t want to quit smoking, according to the attorney general’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse, which handled the prosecution.
Akande was indicted last spring. His formal sentencing is scheduled for April 21.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
