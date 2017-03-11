Cats fans in Nashville get snow

Central Kentucky didn’t get the snowfall that had been mentioned as a possibility earlier this week, but University of Kentucky men’s basketball fans who made their way to Nashville for the SEC tournament did.
Nashville experienced a light snowfall Saturday morning.
Snow showers are a possibility in Central Kentucky again on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, but any snow is unlikely to hang around. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday and Monday, and in the upper 30s on Tuesday.
A freeze warning is in effect for Saturday night and Sunday morning, when the low will be about 22 degrees, the weather service said. Hard freezes are also possible Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
WKYT-TV meteorologist Jim Caldwell said Kentucky’s best chances of snow Saturday were along the state line, but even that was not expected to generate much accumulation.
SNOW! In Nashville! pic.twitter.com/jnHe5Dfss7— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 11, 2017
So, there's snow on the ground in Nashville. #SECFanFare has been postponed until 11 am this morning!— SEC (@SEC) March 11, 2017
Good Morning from Nashville #BBN be sure to tag us in your snow pics while you're here supporting our @KentuckyMBB students. #investinBLUE pic.twitter.com/yb9RCxuoJR— K Fund- UK Athletics (@UK_KFund) March 11, 2017
It's snowing in Nashville this Saturday morning. #sectourney https://t.co/0AUptXqY2W— John Clay (@johnclayiv) March 11, 2017
