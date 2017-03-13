Mason County man charged with rape of children under 12

A Mason County man has been accused in the rape of children under 12 years old, according to Kentucky State Police.
Charles F. Clark, 49, of Dover was arrested after a six-month investigation and charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse, according to state police. The case involves three victims under the age of 12, trooper Scott Ferrell said Monday.
Clark is being held in the Mason County Detention Center on a $30,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
