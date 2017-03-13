Pulaski woman dies in single-vehicle wreck

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens Pause

0:49 Inside the newly opened Ark Encounter

2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

1:40 Calipari: 'There's stuff we haven't done all year that we're starting to do'

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors

1:54 Hawkins says this UK team is 'the funnest group I've been around'

1:45 Dominique Hawkins on his huge day

0:29 Malik Monk on alleged gestures