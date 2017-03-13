Pulaski woman dies in single-vehicle wreck

A Pulaski County women was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in the northern part of the county.
Rhonda Sandidge, 50, of Eubank, was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after the wreck but was pronounced dead there, according to a news release from Sheriff Greg Speck.
Speck said Sandidge was a passenger in a 2002 Corvette driven by Timothy Barron, 37, of Eubank. Witnesses said Barron apparently lost control of the car while traveling west on KY 70.
The car hit a concrete culvert and an embankment, then went airborne and flipped several times in the air, witnesses told police.
Barron and Sandidge were thrown from the car.
Barron was taken by helicopter to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
The wreck happened about 6:30 p.m.
