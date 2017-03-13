Adair County woman killed in Ky. 61 crash

A Columbia woman was killed Saturday afternoon in Adair County when she was ejected from a car during a single-vehicle crash.
Samuel Edwards, 52, also of Columbia, was driving north on Ky. 61 when he lost control of his 2002 Kia, according to Kentucky State Police. The car flipped multiple times before hitting a tree and landing in a pond. Both Edwards and the passenger, Alesha Morrison, 45, were ejected from the car.
Morrison died at the scene of the crash, according to state police. Edwards was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
