Inmate accused of trying to have 4, including court officials, killed

A man who was already in jail on other charges is now accused of trying to have four people killed in Whitley County.
William T. Sutton, 54, of Corbin is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of retaliating against a participant in the legal process and four counts of solicitation of murder, according to court documents.
Sutton is accused of trying to have four people involved in a legal process against him killed, according to his citation. Two of the people he allegedly tried to have killed were Whitley County court officials, according to a WKYT report.
The firearm charge stems from the accusation that Sutton “exercised dominion and control over a firearm by communicating instructions for the transfer of a firearm in the furtherance of the murder of ... four people,” according to his citation.
Sutton had been charged in 2015 with intimidating a participant in the legal process and was sentenced to two years in that case, according to the Department of Corrections website. He had a probation revocation hearing scheduled next Tuesday, according to court documents.
