March 14, 2017 6:52 PM

Man dies in crash in Perry County

By Karla Ward

A man from Hyden died in a crash in Perry County on Monday night.

Stephen Griffie, 39, was driving a Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Ky. 476 in the Bulan community when a 2007 Kia van crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on at about 5:35 p.m., state police said.

Griffie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, Kaegan Welch-Embrey, was taken by helicopter to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

State police said toxicology results are pending for both drivers, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

