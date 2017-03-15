Search for missing Jessamine teens, toddler needs public’s help, sheriff says

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens Pause

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:49 Inside the newly opened Ark Encounter

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening

1:21 "He's gonna make money playing this game, you wait and see."

0:51 The pies at Stella's Deli would make Julia Child proud

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station