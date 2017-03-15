Search for missing Jessamine teens, toddler needs public’s help, sheriff says

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for two teenagers and a toddler that went missing from a home for teen mothers earlier this month.
Anna McKenzy Childers, 17, and her 14-month-old son, Kaidin Laayah Childers, left All God’s Children with Chastity Nicole Schmiers, 16, on March 6, according to the sheriff’s office. The three are believed to be traveling together.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the three is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 859-885-4139.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments