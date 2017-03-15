Anderson County girl, 15, beaten, slashed over Facebook spat

A 15-year-old Lawrenceburg girl was beaten and slashed several times with a steak knife by a man who became angry when she looked at an ex-boyfriend’s Facebook page, according to police reports.
Ryan L. Smith, 18, of Fayetteville, N.C., was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault in the March 8 confrontation on Djeddah Drive.
Smith and the juvenile were in what police called a “sexual relationship” after meeting on the social media website.
When Smith saw the juvenile looking at her ex-boyfriend’s Facebook page, he became enraged and later “choke-slammed” the girl by the neck and threw her into a door, according to the police report.
As the girl laid on the floor, Smith allegedly stood over her and began slashing her arms with a steak knife, according to the report.
In his arrest report, officer Clayton Carney of the Lawrenceburg Police Department said the girl, who fled to a residence on Merriweather Drive, had cut marks on her arm, a knot on her forehead, swelling behind one of her ears and red marks all over her body.
Carney said the unlawful imprisonment charge stems Smith not letting the victim leave.
Carney reported finding the steak knife, which was described by the victim, beneath a bed inside the residence.
Smith was charged and transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.
Comments