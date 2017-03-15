State

March 15, 2017 2:47 PM

Construction worker is killed in fall in Franklin County

A man was killed Wednesday when he fell inside a house that was under construction, Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of relatives, was installing drywall in a house with a cathedral ceiling, Melton said.

One side of some metal scaffolding gave way, causing the man to fall 12 to 14 feet and hit his head, Melton said. A co-worker who had worked with the man for more than 30 years called 911.

“He’s very distraught,” Melton said of the co-worker. “It’s a terrible, terrible accident.”

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office was at the houseon Switzer Road near the Scott County line. Stamping Ground police also responded.

The accident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also been called to investigate the workplace accident, Melton said.

