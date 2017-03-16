Jury: Man accused in Elizabethtown murder guilty but mentally ill

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ... Pause

0:38 Oversized animal kingdom at hotel owners' farm includes snails, rabbits

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

9:09 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

1:41 Mother Teresa's 1982 visit to Eastern Kentucky

2:17 Mother Teresa's legacy: Eastern Kentucky convent carries on her work

2:00 Emotional Akhator says love pushed this team beyond expectations

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets