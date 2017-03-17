State

March 17, 2017 7:19 AM

Fire in downtown Richmond apartments shuts down street

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A fire above a downtown Richmond business shut down North 2nd Street for more than two hours Friday.

The fire was contained to an area above Weaver Insurance Agency and no injuries were reported, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said. The area affected by the fire did include multiple apartments and several residents were displaced.

The road, between Main and Irvine streets, was still closed as of about 7:20 a.m., Purdy said. The road was expected to reopen about 8 a.m.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

