‘Gentle giant’ should get 55 years for killing Taco Bell co-worker with 9 shots, jury says

The same jurors who determined Joshua Ratliff was guilty of murder but mentally ill listened Thursday to his parents’ appeal for mercy balanced by tearful testimony from the family scarred by gunfire at Ratliff’s hands.
In the sentencing phase of the trial Thursday, Jerry and Toni Ratliff each took the stand describing their son as someone who was gentle but also mentally and spiritually tormented.
Ratliff, 28, of Elizabethtown, was convicted Wednesday of killing co-worker Ryan Birse, 22, Feb. 25, 2016, at a KFC-Taco Bell restaurant on Buffalo Creek Drive in Elizabethtown.
The jury returned a sentence of 55 years in a state penitentiary. He received 50 years for murder and five years for first-degree fleeing and evading and two counts of wanton endangerment. Ratliff will receive mental health care while incarcerated. Formal sentencing is set for May 23.
Jerry Ratliff had been estranged from his son at times following his divorce. He told his son’s attorney, Wesley Durham, and jurors that Joshua came to live with him in November 2015. He described his son as withdrawn and said he did not seem to have the capability of adequately expressing his emotions. His face seemed blank most of the time.
“He had an oddity about him,” Jerry said.
Becoming emotional and breaking down momentarily, he wiped away tears as he said he believed his son was spiritually tormented. Joshua would have open conversations in his room with someone else even though he was alone.
Joshua stayed awake for days on end because “the voice” would not allow him any peace. Eventually, he would collapse from exhaustion, Jerry said.
He said his son would fill his life with music, video games and cartoons — things that took him away from reality. Regardless, Jerry never witnessed the demeanor of his son as anything but gentle.
“I’ve never seen my son angry,” he said. “He never made a threat about anyone. He was a big fella but had a heart of gold.”
Before stepping off the stand, he looked over at Birse’s family, sitting behind Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young. He apologized and asked them to forgive his son.
Toni Ratliff also offered her apologies to the Birse family, saying she prays daily for them.
She agreed with her ex-husband’s assessment that Joshua had difficulty relating to people. She said he was highly intelligent and taught himself computer programming and other languages.
Joshua sat almost motionless — not even looking at a small television monitor on the table in front of him — as his mother spoke.
“He was a good kid,” Toni said. “I never had any trouble with him. He was a gentle giant.”
But she said he was plagued with anxieties and hallucinations. Testimony Joshua was hospitalized in 2012 for reason of delusions and schizophrenia — specifically fantasies and voices Joshua claimed were speaking to him.
When it came her time to speak, Ryan Birse’s mother, Karen Rea, through tears told jurors she remembers her son as a child playing with his favorite toy car in the pew of his grandfather’s church and having to hush Ryan as he was making the roaring sound of an engine.
She also shared his struggle with Asperger syndrome, a disorder in the autism spectrum. She spoke, too, about his struggles to keep his grades up in high school, but also mentioned his victories — such as graduating from diesel college in Tennessee.
He was happy and all he wanted to do in life with was to be a farmer, help his grandpa and work on cars, she said.
As photos Rea selected were displayed on a television screen in front of the jury, she spoke fondly of her oldest child, remembering he enjoyed listening to the same genre of music she did.
Ryan’s death is something their family will deal with the rest of their lives, she said.
She still remembers the last words Ryan spoke to her: “I’m going to work. I love you. Let’s have pizza tonight.” He gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek before walking out the door one last time.
Ryan’s father, Tim Birse, became emotional before sitting down at the witness stand.
He recalled how much his son loved hockey, going to church and pestering his sister. He said he never will be able to forget the night he was told of Ryan’s death.
“I hate to tell you this, but your son was murdered tonight,” Tim said, remembering the words of Kenneth Spangenberger, Hardin County chief deputy coroner. “I was in shock — couldn’t believe it — didn’t want to believe it.”
He was visibly shaken and broke down as did other members of the family as they listened.
In his closing statements, Durham reminded jurors of his client’s schizophrenia, mental torment and the fact he had never been in any kind of trouble before.
“The real Josh is a good person,” he said. “He had a psychotic episode that ended tragically Feb. 25, 2016.”
Young told jurors he did not believe the killing of Birse was committed because of mental illness. He said it happened because Ratliff was angry with his co-worker.
“There are no winners here,” Young said.
