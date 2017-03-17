Man missing in Garrard County; search underway

A search began Friday morning in northern Garrard County after a man with a history of mental illness was reported missing Thursday night.
Eric J. Corman, 37, was reported missing about 10 p.m. Thursday in the High Bridge Road area, Emergency Management deputy director Jay Overman said. Corman’s vehicle was found abandoned, and he is thought to be on foot.
Law enforcement and emergency management personnel were scheduled to meet Friday morning to determine whether they need to escalate the search, Overman said.
Corman is not a Garrard County resident, and at this point it’s unclear why he is in area, Overman said. He was last seen near 4390 High Bridge Road, less than half a mile from George Lane.
Corman is described as 5-foot-7 and about 145 pounds, according to the Garrard County Police Department. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Corman’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 859-792-2244.
