Inez man in critical condition after Bath County crash

A man involved in a Bath County crash Sunday afternoon was listed in critical condition Monday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Kenneth Shoptaw, 39, of Inez was driving east on Interstate 64 south of Owingsville when his vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound lane, according to Kentucky State Police. Shoptaw reportedly over-corrected and overturned several times in the median.
Shoptaw and a passenger, Sherry Bowen, 31, of Warfield, had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to state police. Shoptaw was flown to UK Hospital and Bowen was taken to Saint Joseph Mount Sterling where she refused treatment.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash.
