Man dies after Frankfort shooting, suspect arrested

A man has died after a shooting Monday night in Frankfort, and the man accused of pulling the trigger has been arrested, according to media reports.
The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. on Owenton Avenue, according to WKYT. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police told WKYT the suspect, John Tabor, was arrested after a short standoff.
Tabor, 54, was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail at 9:52 p.m. Monday on a charge of murder, according to the jail website.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments