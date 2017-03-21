Hazard police officer uninjured in tense encounter with Daisy the pregnant cow

A Hazard police officer and a pregnant cow on the lam were uninjured in an unexpected encounter that was caught on camera.
The Hazard Police Department posted a Facebook video Monday that showed the cow walking down the wrong side of a rural road before veering left and diving after an officer. The officer was standing next to a parked cruiser that had its emergency lights activated.
The cow, which initially was misidentified by the department as a bull, has large horns and escaped from the Browns Fork area of Perry County, according to owner Scott Williams. Williams responded to the department’s post saying that the cow’s name is Daisy and that she’d gotten loose from one of his pastures.
The 26-second video of Daisy and the officer had been viewed more than 14,000 times as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Williams posted Monday night that Daisy had returned to the hill above his home.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments