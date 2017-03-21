U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves confirmed to spot on U.S. Sentencing Commission

U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, who hears cases in Lexington and other courts in the Eastern District of Kentucky, has been confirmed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
The Senate confirmed Reeves by a vote of 98 to 0 on Tuesday, according to a news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The commission sets sentencing policies for the federal court system.
President Barack Obama nominated Reeves to the commission a year ago.
McConnell said in a speech before the vote that Reeves has been lauded for his devotion to the rule of law, his commitment to fair rulings based on the facts and law, and for his even-handed approach to people in his court.
“Because of his demonstrated appreciation for those precepts, Judge Reeves will be a significant asset to the commission and an advocate for sound and sober decision-making,” McConnell said.
Reeves will remain a judge as well.
