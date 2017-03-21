Lincoln County teen charged with forcing sexual contact with two students on school bus

A 19-year-old Lincoln County student has been charged with engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with two younger students on a school bus.
Ryan Allen Rayburn is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.
The alleged attacks occurred March 16 at 3:30 p.m., according to a citation prepared by officer Tim Morris of the Stanford Police Department.
Morris said the investigation started with a complaint by a parent to the school and ultimately to police.
Video from the bus showed Rayburn, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, engaging in illegal acts “by forcible compulsion” with two students, according to arrest citations.
The citations did not elaborate on what Rayburn did to the victims, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Morris said he could not release additional details on what Rayburn allegedy did.
Lincoln County Superintendent Michael Rowe said in a statement that the school system was made aware of the alleged incidents and is cooperating with the investigation.
“The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority of the Lincoln County Board of Education,” Rowe said.
He said he could not release additional information.
Rayburn is in the Lincoln County Regional Jail and is scheduled for a court hearing March 27.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
