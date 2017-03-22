Dog distracts driver, both die in crash in Jessamine County

A woman and a dog were killed Wednesday morning in a single-car crash on Brannon Road, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.
A passenger in the car had a dog in his lap just before the crash occurred, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog got away from him and distracted the driver, causing her to lose control of the car, which struck a tree.
The driver, Julie A. McGlothen, 47, died at 7:52 a.m. in the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The passenger was treated for injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
