No charges in death of 4-year-old who found gun in truck, police say

No charges have been filed since a 4-year-old died after finding and firing a gun in a truck in Robertson County, police said Thursday.
The Kentucky State Police investigation is ongoing, trooper David Jones said Thursday.
Jacob Brockman died at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville shortly after the shooting about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Mason County Coroner David Lawrence told the Ledger Independent. The boy was shot in the head.
"This is a horrible and sad situation," Lawrence said to the Ledger Independent. "The preliminary determination is, it is a probable accidental gunshot wound that caused his death."
“There were reports that the child got into a truck on his own and the family heard a ‘pop,’ and went to investigate,” the Ledger-Independent reported. An autopsy was scheduled.
Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Fox TV station WXIX reported relatives said the gun belonged to an uncle of the boy.
