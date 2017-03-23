Lumber truck crash kills 16-year-old, injures mother in Montgomery County

A 16-year-old was killed and her mother was injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a lumber truck in Montgomery County, according to media reports.
The lumber truck lost its load on Levee Road and the wood fell onto a van, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news partner. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told the TV station that Tammy Smith and her 16-year-old daughter were in the van. The 16-year-old girl was killed and Smith was taken to a local hospital. The teen’s name wasn’t released.
The Montgomery County Schools superintendent released the following statement Thursday:
“Our entire High School family and Montgomery County School District family is heartbroken today after hearing our student and friend died in an automobile accident this morning.
Counselors and other support staff are available at the high school for students or staff members needing support. Students and staff are encouraged to seek assistance from the support group in this time of loss. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for her family, and our students and staff at Montgomery County High School, and the entire Montgomery County School District during this difficult time.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments