Woman dies in Pike County fire; 3 injured

A woman was found dead early Thursday morning after a Pike County house fire, according to Kentucky State Police.
Emergency workers were called to the fire on Island Creek Road at 3:49 a.m., according to state police. Two adults and one child made it out of the fire, were treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.
Connie Holt, 53, of Island Creek was found dead inside the house, according to state police. The people who escaped knew Holt was inside, but they were unable to get to her.
An arson investigator is working to find the exact cause of the fire, but suspicious activity isn’t suspected, Trooper Steven Mounts said.
