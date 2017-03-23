91-year-old asked for help with couch fire. Relative found house ablaze; body found in the ashes.

A person was found dead early Thursday morning after a Carter County house fire, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police think the victim is a 91-year-old woman, but the identification hasn’t been confirmed, according to state police. The fire, which was called in at 12:58 a.m., was at 321 Patchwork Lane in Grayson.
The 91-year-old woman who lives in the house had called a relative asking for help because her couch was on fire, according to state police. The relative went to the house but was unable to help because of the flames.
An investigation is open, but no foul play is suspected.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
