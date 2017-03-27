Lexington attorney’s misconduct investigation could lead to Bardstown mayor’s removal

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future Pause

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

0:35 Fire department makes quick work of couch fire on Forest Park Road

0:30 UK fans react to final moments of UK/UNC game

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

0:15 Lexington police respond to small street fire in State Street area

0:07 Guy throws lighter as police take him away