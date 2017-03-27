Funeral held for Kentucky Air Force captain, UK graduate killed in special operations crash

A U.S. Air Force captain killed in a March 14 aircraft crash in New Mexico grew up in Northern Kentucky.
Former Union, Kentucky, resident Capt. Kenneth Dalga was buried at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell after a Friday funeral. Dalga was 29. The University of Kentucky graduate was a combat systems officer for the Air Force's 318th Special Operations Squadron.
Dalga was one of three Air Force aircrew members killed when their U-28A aircraft crashed in Clovis, New Mexico, while on a training mission. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to a U.S. Air Force news release. A U-28 is a 47-foot-long plane used by Air Force Special Operations Command.
Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington handled arrangements and posted an obituary for Dalga online that was published in the Enquirer as well.
Dalga was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, when his father was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Dalga attended Ockerman elementary and middle schools in Florence before moving to North Carolina to attend high school. While attending UK, Dalga was a member of the Mu Iota chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He met his wife at UK and moved to Denver where where he decided to join the Air Force, said his friend Air Force Capt. Jeremy Warfield.
Dalga attended Air Force navigator school at Pensacola, Florida, before becoming a combat systems officer. He was deployed for two years overseas in three different locations in the Middle East and East Africa.
"Kenny was a courageous leader and an inspiration to all around him. He pulled the best out of everyone, ranked above him or below," Warfield said.
Survivors include Dalga's wife Sarah Segers Dalga of Louisville; his son Noah Stephen Dalga; his mother Tracey Dalga; his brother Nolan Dalga; his paternal grandmother Florence Dalga; his maternal grandparents Ken and Judy Dearwester; and his parents-in-law Patrick and Janet Segers.
