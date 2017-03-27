McConnell signs on as sponsor of $1 billion proposal to help coal areas

The leader of the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has signed on to help push a proposal to free up $1 billion for projects in Eastern Kentucky and other struggling coal areas, increasing the potential for the idea to become law.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support on Monday for what is known as the RECLAIM Act.
Rogers, a Republican whose district includes the state’s eastern coalfield, first announced the proposal in February 2016 as a way of boosting areas where the economy has been riddled by a steep drop in coal jobs, but the measure did not clear the House.
The proposal would accelerate the release of $1 billion from the federal abandoned mine land, or AML, fund. The idea is to tie the reclamation of mined sites to projects that could help diversify the economy of Eastern Kentucky.
Examples could include reclaiming the land for industrial or agricultural uses.
Rogers announced Monday that he had re-introduced the bill in the House, and that McConnell was the lead sponsor on a companion bill introduced in the Senate.
“After suffering eight years of job losses in the coalfields, Kentucky families and communities are in need, and this bill would provide additional resources to these regions,” McConnell said in the news release from Rogers’ office.
Supporters have said the measure could pump significant extra money into coal areas for development at a time when they are desperately trying to diversify their economies, at no extra cost to taxpayers. That’s because the AML fund derives from a tax coal companies pay. The $1 billion would be from a pot of money the companies have already paid.
In addition, money could be used for a broader range of projects than funding under the regular AML program.
Money from the AML fund is supposed to be disbursed eventually to states anyway, but the RECLAIM act would speed up the release, funneling $200 million to states annually for five years.
Rogers has said Kentucky would receive a total of about $100 million over five years under the program, in addition to its regular AML disbursements.
“Over the last eight years, we’ve lost more than 13,000 coal mining jobs in Kentucky alone, and through this bill, we have an incredible opportunity to make sure that our coal producing states can access funding that is readily available to restore our land and revive our economy,” Rogers said.
