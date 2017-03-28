Laurel County ATV crash kills East Bernstadt man

An ATV crash killed an East Bernstadt man overnight near Branch Road in Laurel County.
Floyd Pittman, 59, was driving when the ATV slid off a trail, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman was thrown from the vehicle.
Pittman and the crashed ATV were discovered just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was thought to have occurred sometime overnight.
Pittman diedat the scene and the sheriff’s office is handling an investigation.
