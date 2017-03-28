State

March 28, 2017 1:48 PM

Laurel County ATV crash kills East Bernstadt man

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

An ATV crash killed an East Bernstadt man overnight near Branch Road in Laurel County.

Floyd Pittman, 59, was driving when the ATV slid off a trail, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman was thrown from the vehicle.

Pittman and the crashed ATV were discovered just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was thought to have occurred sometime overnight.

Pittman diedat the scene and the sheriff’s office is handling an investigation.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos