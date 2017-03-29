Kentucky’s most expensive ZIP code is in west Lexington, report says

The most expensive ZIP code in Kentucky is in west Lexington, according to a study conducted by Money magazine, using data from the real estate website Zillow.
The 40513 ZIP code, which sits south of Blue Grass Airport, has a median home value of $359,200, according to the report by Money magazine. The ZIP code includes the Harrods View, Palomar, Lexington Oaks and Wellesley Heights neighborhoods.
The highest-valued ZIP code in all the states is the 94027, in Atherton, Calif., with a median home value of $6,177,000, according to the report.
