Casey County child burned in January fire dies

A young child who was critically injured in a mobile home fire Jan. 29 in Casey County has died.
Arieana Jade Nix, 2, died March 22 at Shriners Hospital for Children in Cincinnati. She had been hospitalized there since the fire.
The fire in the Windsor community killed her mother, Brandi Nix, 25, and critically injured Nix’s boyfriend, Jeremy Wilkerson, who remains hospitalized in the burn unit at University of Louisville Hospital.
Funeral services for Arie, as her family called her, were Monday at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset. Burial was in Byrd Cemetery in Windsor.
