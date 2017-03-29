Child porn trial set for principal accused of taking students’ phone photos

Former LaRue County High School Principal Kyle Goodlett’s state child pornography trial is set for October.
Goodlett appeared March 21 in Hardin Circuit Court for a pretrial conference. His trial was scheduled for 9 a.m.Oct. 23. Another pretrial conference was set for 1:15 p.m. Oct. 10.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Logsdon said she has met with federal prosecutors and Goodlett’s attorney, Christopher A. Spedding, about the a “global settlement” on both the state and federal levels. However, she said, no agreement has been made. Logsdon said detectives with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch are organizing the large amount of evidence in the case into two separate reports for the state and federal levels.
On the state level, Goodlett is charged with 60 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and three counts of distribution of a sexual performance by a minor. He remains out of jail on those charges on a $75,000 10 percent bond.
On the federal level, he is charged with one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. His federal trial is scheduled for May 15 in U.S. District Court in Louisville. A status conference is scheduled for May 3. He remains out of jail on those charges on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
The beginnings
Goodlett was arrested at his home in Elizabethtown on Oct 13 after police discovered 60 files of “child sexual exploitation” on his electronic devices. Goodlett has had to forfeit property that was reportedly used to commit or promote the offenses against him. The list included 36 electronic devices, including cellphones, computers, digital cameras, USB drives and SD cards.
According to court records, the investigation started Sept. 2, when Elizabethtown police received a child sexual exploitation complaint from a 20-year-old woman, whose name has not been released. She said she was informed that nude photographs of her were uploaded to a website that is based in Russia. She told police that she created the nude photos with her cellphone for her boyfriend when she was 15.
Court documents described the website as an “anonymous image board” website that is used to anonymously post photographs online, and that many of the photos are self-taken and depict nudity.
EPD officers traced an internet protocol address to an account belonging to Goodlett. Officers learned that Goodlett was the principal at LCHS when the victim was a student at the school from 2010 to 2014, and he had access to the victim’s nude images when he confiscated her cellphone. According to court files, police searched Goodlett’s home and discovered files of child porn on his electronic devices. He was arrested Oct 13.
In December, investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that several images discovered on Goodlett’s Dropbox account were part of a known series with an identified minor victim, whose name has not been released. KSP later determined that Goodlett’s Dropbox account contained images ofother victims, including the woman who had spoken to police. Court documents included detailed descriptions of three images reportedly uploaded by Goodlett in his Dropbox account that displayed nude girlsages 10 to 14.
After signing a waiver of his rights and agreeing to a recorded interview with KSP detectives, Goodlett admitted that he had an addiction to pornography and that he had transferred images from phones confiscated from students to his personal thumb drive without their consent or knowledge, according to court records. He also stated that he would share the images online with the intent to trade for more images. He also told detectives that he used his iPhone and laptop to view the images, according to court records.
Goodlett was hired as the Larue County High principal in 2013, replacing Paul Mullins. Goodlett had been assistant principal the previous year. Before that, he taught social studies at Elizabethtown High School for nine years.
