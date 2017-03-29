Kentucky’s only abortion clinic sues to block shutdown order from state

Attorneys for Kentucky’s only abortion clinic filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday seeking to block an order by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration that will require it to shut down on April 3.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services earlier this month threatened to revoke the state license of EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville over alleged deficiencies in the clinic’s required transfer agreements with a hospital and ambulance services.
The ACLU of Kentucky and attorneys for EMW said the state’s requirements are similar to those struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court last June in Texas. In that case, the court said requiring business arrangements with hospitals serves no medical purpose and instead impeded a woman’s right to an abortion.
“With just one clinic to care for the women in need of abortion services, the forced closure of EMW will have devastating consequences for women in Kentucky,” said attorney Don Cox. “The state is hiding behind sham justifications when its true intent is to shut down this clinic and prevent a woman from making a real decision about her pregnancy.”
The lawsuit, filed in Louisville, notes that complications from abortions are extremely rare, and the three doctors who practice at EMW have admitting privileges at one or more acute care hospitals within one mile of the clinic, including Norton Hospital and University of Louisville Hospital. Approximately 80 percent of the abortions performed at the clinic are done in the first trimester.
In an interview, Cox said the clinic averages one hospital admittance of a patient each year.
“We’re in federal court because we don’t believe any of these requirements are lawful, and they infringe on a woman’s right to health care,” Cox said. “Make no mistake about it, we are going into the very teeth of these requirements.”
A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
The state successfully shut down the EMW clinic in Lexington last year.
The ACLU also represents EMW in a challenge to a state law that requires doctors to display, and narrate in detail, an ultrasound to a woman prior to providing an abortion procedure, even if the woman objects and even if the doctor believes that it will harm the patient. A hearing in that case was held last week.
