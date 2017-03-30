Death investigation underway at Whitley County strip mine

A death investigation is underway in Whitley County after a body was found at a strip mine in the Rockholds community, according to media reports.
The Whitley County coroner was called to Tyes Ferry Road early Thursday morning and mine inspectors were investigating the scene, according to WKYT.
The coroner told LEX 18 that a man died at the mine after he was pinned under a machine.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
