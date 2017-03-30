Man charged with murder four days after body found in Clay County

A London man has been charged with murder in the death of a missing woman whose body was found Sunday afternoon in Clay County.
The remains of Shannon M. Saylor, 36, of London were found in a wooded area off Whites Branch Road, according to Kentucky State Police. She’d been the subject of a missing-persons investigation since March 4.
Jeffrey S. Taylor, 47, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, according to state police.
Taylor is being held in the Laurel County jail.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments