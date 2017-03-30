State

March 30, 2017 3:24 PM

Lawrence County man charged with child abuse

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A Lawrence County man was arrested Thursday after Kentucky State Police received a report of 4-year-old who had been abused.

When troopers responded to the call, they found a child with visible cuts and bruises, according to state police. The child was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center.

Billy J. Keeton, 29, of Blaine has been charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child, according to state police. He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos