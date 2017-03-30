Lawrence County man charged with child abuse

A Lawrence County man was arrested Thursday after Kentucky State Police received a report of 4-year-old who had been abused.
When troopers responded to the call, they found a child with visible cuts and bruises, according to state police. The child was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center.
Billy J. Keeton, 29, of Blaine has been charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child, according to state police. He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
