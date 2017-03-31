Kentucky has nation’s second-highest child abuse, neglect rate

Kentucky had nearly 19,000 child abuse victims in 2015, or 19 victims for every 1,000 children, which is more than double the national average, according to the latest national compilation of cases.
Kentucky’s rate ranked second in the nation in 2015, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report released in January and highlighted by Norton Children’s Hospital. Indiana’s rate, 17 out of every 1,000 children, ranked fourth.
The number of Kentucky cases in 2015 rose nearly 5.4 percent from the prior year. Cases in Indiana rose more than 13 percent during the same span. Dr. Erin Frazier, chair of the Partnership to Eliminate Child Abuse, said in a Norton press release that the higher number of reported cases could be the result of more people detecting and reporting abuse.
“We’ve been doing a lot of education throughout Kentucky and Indiana to try to reduce the number of children dying from abuse,” Frazier said. “Still, it’s apparent that we have plenty more work to do.”
Noting that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Norton offered the following tips to help address the problem:
If you’re a parent and you feel yourself about to lose control, it’s OK to step away.
Keep a list of friends’ and family members’ phone numbers to call for support.
If you know a parent who may need a break, offer to babysit so he or she can step away for an hour or two.
Offer to run an errand for a neighbor with small children who has difficulty getting out of the house. A small gesture like that can greatly reduce stress for the parent.
Learn the TEN-4 bruising rule: Children under age 4 should not have bruising on the Torso, Ears or Neck. Infants too young to crawl should never have any bruises. If you see these bruises, there is concern the child may have experienced abuse and you can do something before it’s too late.
In Kentucky, you can report suspected child abuse at 877-KY-SAFE1.
State
Rate per 1,000 children
Massachusetts
22.413
Kentucky
18.679
New Mexico
17.510
Indiana
16.713
New York
15.834
Michigan
15.734
Alaska
15.558
Rhode Island
15.082
Oklahoma
15.030
South Carolina
13.610
Maine
13.152
Arkansas
13.050
West Virginia
12.795
Oregon
12.085
Mississippi
12.011
District of Columbia
11.413
Louisiana
11.330
Iowa
10.808
Georgia
10.763
Florida
10.663
Utah
10.487
Illinois
10.137
North Dakota
10.119
Puerto Rico
9.425
National
9.189
Connecticut
9.122
Texas
8.844
Ohio
8.753
Montana
8.250
Colorado
8.035
California
7.894
Vermont
7.680
Alabama
7.672
Tennessee
7.587
Delaware
7.525
Nebraska
7.405
Nevada
7.402
Arizona
7.367
Wyoming
6.969
South Dakota
5.078
Maryland
5.036
New Jersey
4.847
Hawaii
4.845
Missouri
4.096
Minnesota
3.986
Idaho
3.750
Wisconsin
3.739
Washington
3.657
North Carolina
3.430
Virginia
3.268
New Hampshire
2.822
Kansas
2.768
Pennsylvania
1.433
