Chief state medical examiner resigns after reported complaints, delays

Turmoil has erupted in the state’s medical examiner office caused by a dispute with county coroners over leadership and resources, according to WKYT.
Medical examiners assist county coroners and deputy coroners in death and homicide investigations. The Office of the Medical Examiner or doctors affiliated with the department perform forensic autopsies through which cause of death is determined and evidence is collected.
WKYT reported Friday that Dr. William Ralston, the state’s chief medical examiner, has announced he will resign in mid-April. His resignation follows the Justice Cabinet’s hiring two weeks ago of former lawmaker Katie Stine as executive director of the state medical examiner’s office.
The Kentucky Coroner’s Association, which represents the county elected coroners, has criticized the state for not paying bills or providing money to hire doctors and warned that homicides and drug-related deaths are in “jeopardy of not receiving proper attention,” WKYT reported.
“I am truly sorry that he has resigned from that position,” Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Friday of Ralston. “I think he’s a good man, I think his heart was in the right place. I don’t know if he got overwhelmed or what.”
A shortage of state medical examiners has caused delays in local cases for some time, Ginn said. With fewer examiners it’s taking longer for county coroners to receive completed autopsy reports.
Autopsies related to homicide cases have been prioritized so as not to delay ongoing investigations, but waiting for autopsy reports in accidental death cases can affect families, Ginn said. County coroners are unable to sign death certificates until autopsy reports are completed. Until death certificates are signed, families are often unable to begin taking care of matters like life insurance or property transfers.
Some county coroners do what they can to alleviate the workload for state medical examiners by taking their own toxicology samples and only requesting autopsies when absolutely necessary, Ginn said. But with the shortage, the delays persist.
“Since I’ve been coroner, we’ve worked with the Justice Cabinet and I think it’s been as good as it can be,” Ginn said. “I’m not really sure what has happened that’s caused this ... I’d like to know what that is and hopefully get that solved so we can come together and continue working together because we’re working for the public, and the public deserves to have the service of their coroners and the state available.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments