Laurel County crash kills two, injures one

Two people were killed Sunday night in a crash just north of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
An SUV traveling the wrong way collided with a a passenger car in the southbound lane of Ky. 30 just after 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The drivers of the SUV and the car died at the scene of the crash.
A passenger in the car was airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments