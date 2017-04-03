State

April 3, 2017 3:13 PM

Winchester man charged with trying to arrange sex with a minor

By Morgan Eads

A Winchester man was arrested Monday morning and accused of trying to contact a minor, or police officer posing as a minor, for sex, according to Kentucky State Police.

Austin B. Stewart, 23, of Winchester was taken to the Clark County jail on a charge of electronic solicitation of a minor for sex, according to state police.

Stewart was later transferred to the Rowan County jail because his charges were filed in that county, according to the Clark County jail.

