Winchester man charged with trying to arrange sex with a minor

A Winchester man was arrested Monday morning and accused of trying to contact a minor, or police officer posing as a minor, for sex, according to Kentucky State Police.
Austin B. Stewart, 23, of Winchester was taken to the Clark County jail on a charge of electronic solicitation of a minor for sex, according to state police.
Stewart was later transferred to the Rowan County jail because his charges were filed in that county, according to the Clark County jail.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
